California COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases top 2020 summer surge
California’s summer 2021 COVID-19 surge has now eclipsed its summer surge from last year in the number of people testing positive and being hospitalized each day. Deaths, however, remain relatively, primary because so many have been vaccinated. And the latest hospitalization data from the state offers a glimmer of hope that the steep increases that have been putting stress on the health care system may be leveling off.www.mercurynews.com
