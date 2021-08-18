Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases top 2020 summer surge

By Nikie Johnson
Posted by 
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

California’s summer 2021 COVID-19 surge has now eclipsed its summer surge from last year in the number of people testing positive and being hospitalized each day. Deaths, however, remain relatively, primary because so many have been vaccinated. And the latest hospitalization data from the state offers a glimmer of hope that the steep increases that have been putting stress on the health care system may be leveling off.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

MercuryNews

MercuryNews

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Mercury News's News Break profile

 https://www.mercurynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Shasta, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Mendocino, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#Covid 19#Thanksgiving#Stress#Uc Irvine#Icu#Orange Riverside#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
WOWK

The Delta variant is surging in Ohio, but why aren’t deaths from COVID-19?

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – COVID-19 infections have been increasing in Ohio for nearly two months as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus continues to be the dominant strain nationwide. But while cases and hospitalizations are spiking, deaths have yet to show their usual upward movement during waves of infection.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas town shuts down after seeing spike in COVID cases

An entire town in Texas was forced to shut down after half of the residents tested positive for COVID-19. Iraan, the west Texas town of 1,200, has had a 42% positivity rate with 50 people being infected within a two-week span in August, according to Iraan General Hospital CEO Jason Rybolt, CNN reported.
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 925 new cases in 24 hours

Baltimore (WBFF) — BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 487,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 925 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.97%, decreased by 0.11;...
Posted by
Reuters

Mexico battles surge in COVID-19 cases as deaths top 250,000

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mexico is battling a new wave of coronavirus infections as daily cases hit record highs and the official death toll passed 250,000, one of the highest worldwide. Health authorities on Wednesday reported nearly 29,000 daily new cases, Mexico's highest for any day except for...
Posted by
MercuryNews

Why wait for the COVID-19 vaccine booster?

The Bay Area’s big rollout of COVID-19 booster shots can begin as soon as federal and state authorities give the go-ahead, but that won’t be until late September, according to county officials, hospitals and health care systems. But faced right now with growing evidence that our vaccines are losing their...
ktoo.org

As COVID-19 cases surge, Juneau’s hospital again suspends non-urgent surgeries

As hospitals throughout the Pacific Northwest struggle to house and transfer patients — Bartlett Regional Hospital is suspending “non-urgent” procedures for the next two weeks. The move is in response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases requiring hospital treatment, according to a media release. Juneau is averaging more than...
Mississippi StateWAPT

1,000 contract health workers to help hospitals with Mississippi COVID-19 surge

JACKSON, Miss. — As COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to surge, so do the number of vaccinations administered in Mississippi. The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 111 additional deaths, setting a new one-day record. Forty-one of the deaths happened between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23. The other 70 deaths occurred between June 25 and Aug. 20 and were identified from death certificates.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

2 more COVID deaths raise Richmond County count to 119

ROCKINGHAM — Another two Richmond County residents have reportedly succumbed to complications from COVID-19. The Richmond County Health Department on Monday reported the new COVID-related deaths in a press release, bringing the county’s overall total to 119. According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as...
KCRA.com

COVID-19 cases continue surge in Sacramento County, hospital impact rises

The latest update from Sacramento County Public Health officials continues to show a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations compared to last year. The county is still averaging nearly 500 new cases per day with a case rate of 30.9 per 100,000 individuals. "We have surpassed the numbers for the...
UPMATTERS

Chippewa County rises to “high” level of COVID-19 local transmission

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) is recommends masking for everyone in indoor, public spaces after local transmission of COVID-19 is reached a“high” level as defined in the CDC COVID Data Tracker. According to the CCHD, local COVID cases have increased steadily in recent weeks....
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

New surge in COVID-19 cases: Are Colorado Springs hospitals prepared for local impacts?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As hospitals in some states are overwhelmed with admitting and treating COVID-19 cases during the latest spike from the Delta variant, KRDO NewsChannel 13 checked on the situation at local hospitals. KRDO We reached out to Centura Health (Penrose Hospital) and UCHealth (Memorial Hospital) to ask the following questions: Is The post New surge in COVID-19 cases: Are Colorado Springs hospitals prepared for local impacts? appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy