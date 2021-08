Ava Homages Sherlock Holmes in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.12 Pics. With only four episodes left, Legends of Tomorrow is speeding towards the season 6 finale. And now, The CW has debuted a new set of promotional photos for the upcoming twelfth episode. In a matter of days, the Legends will play a mysterious board game that will bring the team into a Jumanji-like situation. The pictures show that Sara and the others will dress up for the occasion. Ava, in particular, shows off a Victorian hat, a coat and a pipe in a clear homage to Sherlock Holmes, implying that she might have a prominent role in solving the case to allow the Legends to break free from the sticky situation.