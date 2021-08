There's over-the-top New York real estate, and there's this over-the-top New York mansion for sale with amenities that only the rich and famous can afford. This Long Island mansion for sale on Zillow for $55 million is spectacular and has a tennis court, multiple gardens, multiple indoor pools, a lazy river, multiple spas, a movie theater, a bowling alley, and more. Inside there is some of the most intricate tile and marble work I've ever seen. Most areas of the mansion seem to feature a sea and underwater motif that is both beautiful and really gaudy...but in an impressive way.