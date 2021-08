The widespread shift to remote work brought on by the pandemic has ushered in a new approach to work for many companies. Work is increasingly something we do rather than a place we commute to and from. Indeed, while some are returning to full-time, in-office work, many are looking at hybrid approaches, in which some employees work remotely at least part of the time. This requires a different approach to security, especially as digital transformation drives more users and computing out of the traditional enterprise perimeter.