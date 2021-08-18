Tech firm that helps renters become homeowners coming to Anderson

ANDERSON — A company that uses technology and data science to help people transition from renting to owning a home is coming to Anderson.

Landis, a startup tech firm with a mission “to guide renters on their unique path to purchasing a home,” is expanding its U.S. operations to include Madison County, company officials confirmed this week.

The move gives Landis a presence in 47 cities in 11 states, mainly in the Midwest and the southeastern U.S. It was made possible through a partnership with the National Association of Realtors’ REACH program. The industry’s growth accelerator was created by Second Century Ventures, a global technology fund backed by the NAR.

The partnership will allow Landis to connect with local real estate agents in an effort to improve the area’s home ownership rate.

“Anderson is really interesting to us because the home ownership rate in Anderson is less than the national home ownership rate of 65%,” founder Cyril Berdugo said. “We’re really trying to make a dent here and increase it to 65% to make sure that any renter that’s trying to reach home ownership can reach home ownership.”

The company’s business model allows realtors to refer clients who don’t qualify for a mortgage to the firm while remaining the agent of record and generating a full commission when Landis purchases a home for a client.

Berdugo said the company has developed an app that uses financial data to build a profile for a client and project whether that person could qualify for a mortgage in the next two years.

“It gives us the ability to make a bet on our clients’ success,” Berdugo said. “If there are any obstacles, they can rent a property that we buy for them, and we’re coaching them while they live in the house, and when they’re ready to buy the house back from us, they buy the house back from us at a predetermined price.”

He added that the company’s typical client is unable to obtain a mortgage mainly due to credit issues, lack of a down payment or too much other debt. Based on its projections, the company provides clients with a budget to choose a property, and those clients move in as renters. While renting the house, a client will receive coaching on specific topics relating to financial stability.

“We try to coach our clients on what it means to be financially responsible, on what it means to build credit, on what it means to build up a down payment, on what it means to actually reach the possibility of getting a mortgage,” Berdugo said. “We try to coach them through that entire path.”

The company’s inventory in Anderson will consist largely of starter homes ranging in price from $100,000 to $400,000. Berdugo said that range is normally where first-time home buyers tend to settle.