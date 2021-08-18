Cancel
Google Phone call recording is available on Pixels in these countries

By Rita El Khoury
 7 days ago
This story was originally published on Aug 11, 2021 and last updated on Aug 18, 2021. It's been nearly a year since Google announced that call recording would be possible on Android, as long as you had a compatible device and lived in a country that legally allows it. The feature first went live on Nokia then Xiaomi phones, and later gained the ability to automatically record calls from unknown numbers. It's now making its way to the Pixels too.

