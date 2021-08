Posting as she pleases. Sadie Robertson reacted to an Instagram troll unfollowing her over a picture of her postpartum body. “I rarely read my DMs but recently I did,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, captioned a Sunday, August 22, mirror selfie via Instagram with her 3-month-old daughter, Honey. “The first DM I opened was from a mom who felt I should know that her and her daughters were unfollowing me. Which is totally fine to unfollow me, but it was WHY that got me. She went on to say that it is because of how much I brag and flaunt my body and how hard it was for her to see my body after giving birth ‘bounce back.’”