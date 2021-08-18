Scattered storms Wednesday, heating up this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting out the day very warm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear to start out the day. We are watching a little disturbance to our southeast that will help to enhance our rain chances over the next couple of days. Easterly flow will help bring in some moisture into the area producing scattered showers and storms. Plan for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. It is going to be another hot day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could feel like it is around 100°F-103°F. We are introducing a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms today. Best chance to see rain will be along and south of I-20/59 today. The bulk of the storms could develop later in the day during the evening and overnight hours. Storms that form could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you plan on going to the Barons game this evening, plan for a small chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will likely cool down from the mid 80s to the upper 70s by the end of the game.