Shreveport, LA

Scattered storms Wednesday, heating up this weekend

By Josh Marcisz
KTAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Passing thunderstorms will bring wet weather Wednesday, as scattered storms will be on and off throughout the day. Rain will be heavy at times, and we can’t rule out some localized flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas. The morning rain looks like it will be...

