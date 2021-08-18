WFH Chronicles: The search for chill

Just recently you published a letter written by a young woman who defied her parents and married the man of her dreams thinking she had made the right choice for herself. Sadly, it turned out to be nothing that she had envisioned for herself. During this time she had cut ties with her family and became the person so very different from the lifestyle she had grown up in. To please her husband, who also professed to want the vision she had, they both gave up much of their religion along with their families. After some time, she learned her husband was a partner in a club of ill repute and had started divorce proceedings against her. This left her with her two children and barely anything else. She realized what she had given up and wanted to know how she could recoup her relationship with her parents, brothers and family. I also read your reply, encouraging her to use every strength she had to try and rebuild that relationship for herself and for her two children who did not know their grandparents or extended family. For the most part I agree with your direction and encouragement and that is why I am writing, to address the other side of the coin, which, perhaps, you did not consider.