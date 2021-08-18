Texas Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to a statement from Abbott’s office, the Texas governor is fully vaccinated and had been tested for the virus daily before he tested positive. His office added: “Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently.”www.midkansasonline.com
