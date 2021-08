Jax allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings in Monday's win over Cleveland. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Jax coughed up a two-run homer to Bradley Zimmer in the second inning and was later charged with an unearned run in the fifth and sixth frames. It was his fifth straight outing giving up three or fewer earned runs, lowering his ERA to 5.11 through 10 career appearances. Jax is also sporting a 21:7 K:BB over those last five starts. The right-handed rookie is projected to face the Yankees on the road this weekend.