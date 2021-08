Renowned for its stylish productions of Broadway musicals, the venerable Mac-Haydn Theatre offers something different with “Exiled,” a portrait in words and music of composer Kurt Weill, to be performed on Sept. 1 and 29. The show was conceived and written by tenor James Benjamin Rodgers who will sing a generous sampling of Weill’s songs. Along the way he also tells the remarkable story of the composer’s rise to prominence in his native Germany and his exile, first to France and then to the United States where he contributed to what is often referred to as the Great American Songbook.