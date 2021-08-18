Simpson Women’s Soccer Picked to Finish Fifth
The Simpson women's soccer team was selected by the A-R-C Preseason Coaches Poll to finish fifth in the American Rivers Conference standings as announced by the league Tuesday. The Storm placed third in last season's conference only schedule going 4-2-1, and bring back four all-conference players and honorable mentions in Cassie Nash, Megan Roberts, Lizzie Arnburg, and Abby Cozzoni. The Storm begin their season September 1st at Illinois Wesleyan.
