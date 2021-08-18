Simpson Women’s Soccer Picked to Finish Fifth

Ashland University Director of Athletics Al King announced on Wednesday (Aug. 11) morning the hiring of Cayleb Paulino as the Eagles' new head women's soccer coach. Said Paulino of the quick timeline as start of camp approaches, "Most important is take care of the team first. Our priority No. 1 is to take care of the players and the team, and know that we are in a good place. This is Ashland women's soccer, and we know what the expectation is.