Drought Conditions Becoming Long-Term Issue

Drought conditions throughout central Iowa date back to drier-than-normal seasons since early 2020, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation deficits between 3-6 inches have been recorded in Marion and Warren Counties over the past year-and-a-half. Some nearby communities in Polk, Jasper, and Mahaska Counties are behind by closer to 10 inches of rainfall. Timely rainfall has prevented worse dryness locally, although most of the region rated as abnormally dry or in moderate drought in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report. The next best chance for rainfall locally will be held Thursday night into Friday, although significant drought relief is not expected.