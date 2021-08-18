Red Flag Warning issued for Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 03:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP; Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Mendocino NF; Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft. From Yuba To Amador Counties; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Northern Sierra Including Lassen NP and Plumas and Lassen NF, S West of the Sierra Crest - West of Evans Peak, Grizzly Peak, Beckworth Peak; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta; Stanislaus National Forest; Tahoe - Eldorado National Forest Red Flag Warning through Late Today due to Gusty Winds and Low Humidity .Gusty north winds increase today across much of the Sacramento Valley and surrounding terrain. These winds, combined with low humidity and extremely dry fuels, will bring critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 214, 215, 216, 217, 221, 263, 266, 267, 268, 269, AND 279 * AFFECTED AREA...Much of the Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothill and mountain terrain. Includes fire weather zones 213, 214, 215, 216, 217, 221, 263, 266, 267, 268, 269, and 279. * WIND...North to northeast wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph. Strongest winds are expected along the western side of the Sacramento Valley and near high elevations and favorably oriented canyons across the foothills and mountains. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 9 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any active fires or new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento