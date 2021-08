Earlier this month, we posted the preseason depth chart for West Virginia Football. The Mountaineers were just about to begin fall camp, kicking off over two dozen practices before the season opener against Maryland. We're roughly halfway through that, and the team is starting to turn its focus from 'fall camp' to 'preseason practice.' That means two-deeps are forming, and the staff will start giving more reps to the ones and twos in preparation for the game against Maryland. With that in mind, EerSports is here to update our projected depth chart for the opener, taking into account what we've found out from the first couple weeks of practice.