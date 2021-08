Manchester City have won their opening home game in 12 of their last 15 Premier League seasons (two draws, one loss), scoring 43 goals in this spell. Norwich have started a season with two defeats in their opening two league games for the first time since 1997-98 in the second tier, and first in the top-flight since 1987-88. Since Pep Guardiola joined Man City in the 2016-17 season, there have been 49 Premier League games won by a margin of 5+ goals; the Spaniard’s side are responsible for 23 of these (47%).