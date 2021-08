Arsenal make contact for Dusan Vlahovic to beat Tottenham. According to transfer news from Corriere dello Sport (h/t Express), Arsenal have made contact for Dusan Vlahovic ahead of Tottenham. The Fiorentina striker is in demand and there is interest from Inter Milan as well as both the London clubs. However, Arsenal are said to be in regular contact with the Serbian striker’s agent in order to move ahead in the race.