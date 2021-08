COMMENT: Paul Pogba for Kylian Mbappe. As a swap. As an exchange. On paper, it makes sense. Indeed, it's almost perfect. Well, that's at least for one side of table, anyway... Okay, okay. It was tail wagging the dog stuff. But it was worth putting out there. Even if the response suggested the time wasted was worth far, far more than the question. This column tapping one intermediary whom had worked with both Manchester United and PSG in recent years; putting a flyer out there: "Has there been any chatter about a Pogba and Mbappe swap?"