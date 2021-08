New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman wants to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for schoolchildren. The New York Daily News reports the Manhattan lawmaker, a Democrat, introduced a bill Tuesday that would require kids get vaccinated in order to attend school after the shots receive full federal approval. The mandate, if passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, would add coronavirus shots to the list of immunizations required for attending schools or daycare, including polio, mumps, measles and diphtheria.