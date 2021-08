Arntson, after 24 years as a teacher and baseball coach, succeeds Vicki Nelms.His kids know him as "Dad," his students said "Mr. Arntson" and his players went with "Arnie," but for all intents and purposes, you might as well call John Arntson "Mr. Clackamas." Arntson, who finished a wildly successful 24-year run as Clackamas High School's head baseball coach last spring, is ready for the next step in his professional career and — no surprise here — it's all about Clackamas. Arntson, who turns 49 in September, was hired as Clackamas' new athletic director at the end of the 2020-21 school...