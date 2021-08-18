Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

RBNZ Left OCR Unchanged Amidst Latest Lockdown. Hawkishness Maintained

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo everyone’s surprise, the RBNZ left the OCR unchanged at 0.25% in August. The decision was made in light of the renewed New Zealand’s lockdown after a report of one coronavirus case. Policymakers, however, maintained a hawkish stance, suggesting that the next policy decision would be tightening. Meanwhile, the Funding-For-Lending program (FLP) also stayed unchanged at NZ$28B.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocr#Headline Inflation#Rbnz#Ocr#The Funding For Lending
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases as Fed, PBOC policies set to diverge

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, pressured by a weaker-than-expected official guidance rate and market expectations of policy divergence between China and the United States. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4728 per dollar prior to the market open, 77 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4805, but a tad weaker than Reuters estimate of 6.4697. "The midpoint rate is weaker than expected, as the PBOC doesn't want the yuan to rise too quickly because of the shift of USD Index," said a trader at a Chinese bank. In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4715 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4777 at midday, 72 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Weakening Chinese economic data has boosted analysts' expectations that policymakers will announce more easing measures to boost activity, while central bank chief also pledged to stabilize the supply of credit in a meeting on Monday. As for the Fed, traders are awaiting clues from its Jackson Hole Symposium later this week on when and how it will begin tapering stimulus. "The policy divergence between the PBOC and Fed is clear, and this should limit any RMB strengthening expectations in the near term," said Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC. "The essentially leaves the USD-CNH still locked in within the 6.4500 to 6.5000 range." "We do not expect any major new guidance to be provided by Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole, as the Fed continues to watch the recent spread of the Delta variant across the U.S.," said Mohammed Kazmi, Macro Strategist at Union Bancaire Privée. The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday. The global dollar index rose to 93.013 from the previous close of 92.913, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4755 per dollar. The yuan market at 0414 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4728 6.4805 0.12% Spot yuan 6.4777 6.4705 -0.11% Divergence from 0.08% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.78% Spot change since 2005 27.77% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.83 98.82 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.013 92.913 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4755 0.03% * Offshore 6.6488 -2.65% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBNZ’s Bascand: Covid lockdown only delays tightening cycle – MNI

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) remains on track to begin its tightening cycle as early as this October amid COVID-19 lockdown and rising house price inflation, the central bank’s Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said in an interview with MNI on Tuesday. Key quotes. “The central bank was "watching...
Economyactionforex.com

RBNZ Hawkesby said 50bps hike actively considered, NZD/USD jumps

RBNZ Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told Bloomberg that the decision to stand pat on OCR last week was mostly due to communications problem. It’s hard to explain the case when if the rate hike was delivered on the same day as New Zealand returned to pandemic lockdown. He added that...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Indonesia: BI kept rates unchanged – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Enrico Tanuwidjaja, Haris Handy and Yari Mayaseti review the latest BI event. “Bank Indonesia (BI) kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.50% at its August 2021 monetary policy meeting (MPC). Consequently, BI maintained the Deposit Facility rate at 2.75%, as well as the Lending Facility rate at 4.25%. BI stated that the decision is consistent with the need to maintain the exchange rate and financial system amid low inflation, and for the economy to recover from the pandemic impact.”
WorldFXStreet.com

PBOC 1&5 year loan prime rates left unchanged, as expected

China Leaves the five-year Loan Prime Rate unchanged at 4.65% (est 4.65%) and the one-year loan prime rate 3.85% vs 3.85% as expected. Meanwhile, the actual room for further cuts was not as large as it seemed, analysts at ANZ Bank argued. Their reasoning is that ''the People’s Bank of...
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBNZ: Hawkish hold

It was always going to be a tough meeting with circumstances changing only hours before the RBNZ official cash rate decision. The discovery of a single COVID-19 case sent New Zealand into a three-day nationwide lockdown and Auckland into a seven-day lockdown. Remember that New Zealand has a low fully vaccinated rate, so that means the country is still pursuing an elimination strategy to dealing with COVID.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Breaking: RBNZ keeps OCR unchanged at 0.25%, NZD/USD slumps

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) board members decided to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at a record low of 0.25% in August, as against market expectations of a 25bps hike. Additional takeaways. To keep the OCR unchanged at this meeting given the heightened uncertainty with the country...
Businessinvesting.com

RBNZ Keeps Rate Unchanged, Inflation Numbers In Focus

The main event on the economic calendar was the RBNZ interest rate decision and the accompanying monetary policy statement. As discussed in our Strategic Report, delivered every Monday, at its latest meeting, this Bank kept interest rates unchanged at +0.25%, and although we have been expecting an optimistic language, the statement was even more hawkish than what we (and apparently many other market participant) have been anticipating.
Economyinvesting.com

PREVIEW: RBNZ rate decision - Lockdown lowers rate hike chances

Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to raise the Official Cash Rate by 25bps to 0.50% to become the first major central bank to lift rates. OIS had priced in a 100% likelihood of a 25bps hike, although the lockdown has resulted in an 85% probability of an increase.
EconomyDailyFx

Snap Lockdown Puts RBNZ Hike into Question, NZD/USD Drops to Three-Week Low

New Zealand enters a snap 3-day lockdown after one confirmed case of Covid-19 in Auckland. RBNZ probability of 25 bps hike drops to 85% from 100%. The New Zealand Dollar has spiked lower this morning after a snap 3-day lockdown has been announced. This comes after the first case of Covid-19 was detected in the country since February, with Auckland having an extended 7-day lockdown as it is the origin of the only case confirmed in the last six months.
EconomyFXStreet.com

RBNZ set to hike OCR by 25bps to 0.50% on Wednesday – Reuters poll

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to hike interest rates when it meets on Wednesday, kicking off the first Asia-Pacific tightening cycle since the beginning of the covid pandemic, the latest Reuters poll of 32 economists showed. “Expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to...
WorldDailyFx

NZD/USD Jumps on Hawkish RBNZ, EUR/NZD Slammed into Key Support

NZD Jumps on Hawkish RBNZ, Covid Spread Remains a Risk. NZD: After seeing a sharp reversal in yesterday’s session with market participants buying the dip in NZD, the currency is once again heading higher and currently outperforming the rest of the G10 complex with RBNZ officials reiterating that rate hikes are coming. The latest hawkish commentary came from the Assistant Governor who stated that last week, the Bank had considered a 50bps rate hike adding that they decided to hold rates due to the communication challenge and not the economic risks. That being said, while money markets are 50/50 as to whether the RBNZ hikes are its October meeting, this will largely depend on the Covid backdrop, in which a situation similar to Australia may well force the RBNZ to refrain from raising rates.
Businessactionforex.com

BoJ Nakamura warned of delayed spending, Japan expands state of emergency

BoJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura warned in a speech today that the economy is still in a “severe state” and outlook was “highly uncertain” with risks skewed to the downside. He added, “the resurgence in infections may have somewhat delayed the timing for when pent-up demand materializes.”. But he’s hopeful...
Economyinvesting.com

China central bank increases cash injections to soothe tightening worries

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's central bank increased short-term fund injections into the financial system on Wedneday, in a bid to soothe market worries over tightening liquidity. Primary interbank money rates eased after hitting multi-month highs earlier this week, caused by mounting investor concerns over accelerating local government bond supply and higher...
Currenciesactionforex.com

NZD Rises on Hawkish RBNZ Comments, Euro and Dollar Soft

New Zealand Dollar rises broadly today after a top RBNZ official indicated that the decision to refrain from rate hike was mainly due to communication difficulty. Instead, the central bank is actively considering a 50bps hike. Strong rebound in Asian stocks also supported other commodity currencies, but positive sentiment is not much carried through to European session. For the moment, Dollar and Euro are the softest ones. But Euro could eventually decide to leave the greenback behind if Gold could extend its rebound above 1800 handle.
EconomyFXStreet.com

China: PBoC could cut the RRR further in the next months – UOB

UOB Group’s Economist Ho Woei Chen, CFA, comments on Friday’s decision on rates by the PBoC. “The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged with the 1Y LPR and the 5Y & above LPR set at 3.85% and 4.65% respectively…”. “The central bank has also...
Marketsactionforex.com

PBOC Left Policy Rate Unchanged. Further Easing Inevitable as Economy Prone to Weaken in Second Half

PBOC left the loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.85% in July. The inaction does not suggest that the current monetary policy is appropriate. Weakness in economic activities is expected to exacerbate in the second half of the year, thanks to the resurgence of the pandemic and the lingering consequences of the flood. Speculations of a rate cut have recently heightened, sending renminbi to lowest in 3 weeks against the US dollar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy