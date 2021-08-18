Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Video Gamers Will Love Spending The Night At An Arcade-Themed Hotel Suite In Illinois

By Melissa Mahoney
Posted by 
Only In Illinois
Only In Illinois
 7 days ago

For those who love retro video games, finding an entire museum in Illinois that features our favorites from the ’80s and ’90s is exciting, to say the least. Arcadia is a playable arcade museum in McLean that features over 100 games on the floor. Visitors are free to come by and feel the nostalgia while playing some of the games they may remember from childhood. On top of that, Arcadia offers three arcade-themed suites where guests can spend the night. Whether you’re a current or past gamer, a stay in one of these suites will be one to remember.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Kh5b_0bV2VaNJ00
Opened in 2009, Arcadia is a playable arcade museum that's both family-friendly and free to visit. If you grew up in the '80s and '90s, you'll certainly feel nostalgic for those bygone days of sitting in your parents' living room playing games like Galaga and Donkey Kong.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHR6i_0bV2VaNJ00
The museum is quite large with approximately 100 games on the floor. Arcadia has a collection of over 1,500 games which are rotated regularly, so you may see something "new" each time you visit. Although admission is free, you must have quarters if you want to play.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0UA2_0bV2VaNJ00
While Arcadia and Pinball Paradise are incredible attractions to visit, what's even better is the option to stay overnight in an arcade-themed hotel suite! Arcadia owns three suites and each comes with its own retro video games.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gCeR_0bV2VaNJ00
Just next door to the Arcade Museum in a historic building is the original Hotel Arcadia. This condo can accommodate up to six people and features two bedrooms with a kids' loft, one bathroom, a pinball machine with 10 free plays, and four arcade games set to free play.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLpsm_0bV2VaNJ00
The next arcade-themed suite is the Hotel Arcadia Suite, a 1,700-square-foot loft with cathedral ceilings, a large living room and kitchen, three bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. It's located just above the shop where the owner restores arcade and pinball machines. If he's around during your visit, he would be more than happy to show you around!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BIzj_0bV2VaNJ00
As for video games, you can enjoy free play on two multigame arcade machines.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qng8X_0bV2VaNJ00
If you're looking for more luxurious accommodations, book Vectorman's Luxury Arcade Palace. This 4,000-square-foot loft can accommodate up to 10 guests with three large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an open floor plan, and a large gourmet kitchen. You'll want to spend plenty of time in the living room, which features a gaming projector...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTO00_0bV2VaNJ00
...and a large rec room with numerous full-sized arcade games on free play PLUS foosball, pinball, a piano, and a treadmill! (Although you'll probably be too busy playing games to even look at the treadmill.) Vectorman's Luxury Arcade Palace sounds pretty awesome, doesn't it?

How does staying overnight at an arcade-themed condo or loft sound? Pretty awesome, right? Let us know your favorite video game and which Arcadia room you would love to stay at in the comments.

If you love video games, read about Analog II, an arcade bar located in Moline, Illinois.

Comments / 0

Only In Illinois

Only In Illinois

4K+
Followers
412
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Illinois is for people who LOVE the Land of Lincoln. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Mclean, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Arcadia, IL
City
Moline, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Gamers#Gamer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

The Historic Park Hotel In Ohio Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

Historic hotels are fascinating. Offering us an opportunity to step back in time, these places serve as something of a time capsule. And yet sometimes, historic hotels come with a lot of baggage, so to speak. Riddled with spirits and paranormal activity, hotels can be among the most haunted places you can visit. Here in Ohio, that seems to be the case with the Historic Park Hotel. A former Victorian mansion, this destination is impressive in its own right, but you might get a little more than you bargained for when you stay the night here.
LifestylePosted by
97ZOK

Illinois Airbnb’s Hidden Basement Arcade is a Gamer’s Paradise

You'll definitely be spending the majority of your stay in the basement. Is there anything better than some good old-fashioned arcade fun? There's really no thrill like getting totally engulfed in a video game. I've always dreamed about having an arcade game in my house. But now after seeing this Airbnb I have a whole new goal. I want an entire row of arcade games.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Glamping Colorado Style: Spend The Night In A Covered Wagon

I'm not gonna lie, I'm a glamper kind of person. When it comes to camping, I never really did it that much as a kid and throughout the several times of doing it as an adult...it's just not that fun for me. I can never get good sleep because I'm uncomfortable and always thinking about bears attacking, spiders (which I absolutely can NOT stand)and not having a real bathroom to take a nice hot shower.
Illinois StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

This Illinois Airbnb is Really an Old-School Arcade Museum

Airbnb's can be nice when you need to get away from it all and relax. There is one in Illinois that is also an old-school arcade museum and it looks amazing. Only In Your State recently shared an article about this very unique Illinois place. It's called Arcadia and it definitely lives up to that name. It's located in McLean, Illinois.
Lifestylehot969boston.com

A Willy Wonka-Themed Hotel Room Will Include Lickable Wallpaper

A hotel in the U.K. will soon be offering stays in a Willy Wonka-themed room . . . with LICKABLE WALLPAPER. This is happening at the Chocolate Box, which is a chocolate-themed hotel in Bournemouth. It’s on the southern coast of England, a little over 100 miles southwest of London . . . if that means anything to you.
Waukegan, ILhospitalitynet.org

NexGen Hotels Opens TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Waukegan, Illinois

NexGen Hotels, a hotel development and management company based in Itasca, Illinois, today announced the opening of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chicago Waukegan/Gurnee. Located at 404 Lakehurst Road, the 96-suite hotel offers guests convenient access to Six Flags Great American Amusement Park, Gurnee Mills Mall, Naval Station Great Lakes, and numerous shopping dining and entertainment options.
Home & Gardencoolhunting.com

Puglia’s Nine-Suite Palazzo Daniele Design Hotel

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Some hotels support a vacation; other hotels are the vacation. At the very bottom of the “heel of the boot” that defines the sunny Italian region of Puglia, Palazzo Daniele is the latter. This five-star establishment pairs minimal, modern design with the architectural majesty of a neoclassical palace built in 1861. There are only nine suites, wrapped around a central open-air courtyard—coupled with an outdoor pool and communal living spaces with vaulted ceilings and restored frescoes. It’s a quiet, colorful grandeur that invites guests into a simply extraordinary experience.
Lifestyle98online.com

THIS WILLY WONKA-THEMED HOTEL ROOM IS MOUTHWATERING

(From Nerdist) Did you find a golden ticket in your candy bar? Now, you don’t need one to enter the magical world of Willy Wonka. In news we first read on Time Out, The Chocolate Box Hotel is teaming up with LateRooms.com to bring Wonka Vision (not to be confused with WandaVision) to life. So you can celebrate the 50th anniversary of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory by staying in a Willy Wonka-themed hotel room!
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Jerome Quentzel

How to spend your night at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte’s nightlife is a must-try experience. The city center offers many choices of nightclubs that you can visit to spend the best night in Charlotte. From lounge to the loud blaring dance club, Charlotte has it all.
New York City, NYhospitalitynet.org

Opening of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodside Queens NYC hotel

Real Hospitality Group (RHG), an international hospitality management and investment company with offices in several locations, including New York City, has opened Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodside Queens NYC in Woodside, NY. The propertie is owned by Century Development Group, an integrated real estate development company. The newly-built 135-room...
Belle Plaine, MNbelleplaineherald.com

Aquatic Center Hosts Friday Theme Nights Throughout August

The Belle Plaine Aquatic Center kicked off its August Friday theme nights with an Olympic-style lifeguard diving competition for Team USA Day. Lifeguards competed to make the biggest splash, show off their best tricks, and perform the cleanest dive on Friday, August 6. Swimmers cheered for their favorite divers and...
Bad Axe, MImanisteenews.com

VIDEOS: Some Michigan-themed music for your week

The Hearst Michigan digital team found a few Michigan inspired videos on YouTube this week. Michigan is known for its music scene, such as Detroit's Motown. To this day, the state produces a variety of musical acts and inspires musicians throughout the world. First up, we have a video from...
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Jackson, MNJackson County Pilot

Video prompts review of local hotel

A viral YouTube video brought state health officials down to Jackson’s EconoLodge last Wednesday. The video, which has more than 3,000 views on YouTube, was posted by a YouTube group called Yessir!, ...
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
Video Gameskiss951.com

Video Gamers May Burn 200 Calories An Hour

If you hate getting on the treadmill to burn calories, there may be a way to do it that’s way more fun. A new study suggests video gamers could burn up a lot of calories playing their favorite games. The study, by Game platform Stakester, claims that two hours of gaming burned about 420 calories in men and 472 calories in women. Just how good is that? Well, apparently that’s the same amount of calories you’d burn doing 1,000 sit-ups.
Books & LiteratureAPG of Wisconsin

They spend Friday nights visiting the poems

True words on paper can be a mirror and a descriptive point in time — reflecting how one really feels and thinks and revealing where one is at but also where one has been and the direction one wants to go. Every Friday night at the former Trading Post on...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

A Love Letter to Gaming; The Witcher, Skyrim and CP2077 as 'Living' Miniatures

Bored with hundreds of visits to the same location in your favorite game? This small channel on YouTube will enable you to fall in love with them all over again. Have you ever wondered what Skyrim or The Wild Hunt would look like with a D&D camera?. If so, I have good news for you. Increasingly popular content creator by the handle Flurdeh, responsible for a series such as "The Beauty of Video Games". "The Beauty of Video Games" (in which he focuses on showing the beauty of the environment of virtual worlds and characters living in them), also asked himself this question. The result of his work are 3D landscapes from popular titles, turned into charming, moving dioramas. These creations were even admired on Twitter by Pawel Sasko (lead quest designer for Cyberpunk 2077).

Comments / 0

Community Policy