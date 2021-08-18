Whip Around Downeast Maine August 18 [PHOTOS]

The Maine CDC is investigating after an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness at an Ellsworth campground. Health officials say they're aware of individuals with symptoms in at least 32 campsites within the resort. The Maine CDC is investigating the cause of the outbreak, but say the campground's owners found E.Coli bacteria in its drinking water system and, together with the Maine CDC's Drinking Water Program, put a boil water order in place on August 17th. The order will be lifted once the chlorine levels are corrected and the water tests negative for E.Coli. People staying at the campground are being supplied with bottled water. Those who own RV's are being educated about how to sanitize and flush their fresh-water systems correctly to ensure the water used is clean and safe.