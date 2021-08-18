Cancel
Maine State

Whip Around Downeast Maine August 18 [PHOTOS]

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
 7 days ago
Downeast Maine was waking up to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, August 18. Sunrise this morning in Bar Harbor was at 5:38 a.m. and all these photos were taken just after 6 a.m. Check out the photos from the Downeast Tower Cams. Downeast Tower Cams Wednesday August 18. A whip...

Brewer, ME
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Ellsworth, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Over 30 People Fall Ill at Ellsworth’s Patten Pond Campground

The Maine CDC is investigating after an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness at an Ellsworth campground. Health officials say they're aware of individuals with symptoms in at least 32 campsites within the resort. The Maine CDC is investigating the cause of the outbreak, but say the campground's owners found E.Coli bacteria in its drinking water system and, together with the Maine CDC's Drinking Water Program, put a boil water order in place on August 17th. The order will be lifted once the chlorine levels are corrected and the water tests negative for E.Coli. People staying at the campground are being supplied with bottled water. Those who own RV's are being educated about how to sanitize and flush their fresh-water systems correctly to ensure the water used is clean and safe.
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

This Video Of Lubec, Maine Shows Off the Beauty of Where the Sun Rises First in the Nation

If you want to be one of the first to see the sunrise on the mainland of the United States, you need to take a trip to Lubec, Maine. 100 years ago, this little coastal town had about 3300 residents but today is less than half that number with just 1300. The look of Lubec is probably what most people think of who have never been to Maine, despite Maine having so much to offer away from the coast as well. There's no denying the quaint, beauty of town though.
Blue Hill, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Saturday is The Blue Hill Maritime Heritage Festival

Blue Hill is a place to be this Saturday. The Blue Hill Maritime Heritage Festival is this Saturday between 10 am and 4 pm. The Festival will, once again, partner with Maine2000.org, to celebrate “207 turning 201” this year. Correct, we missed so many activities for year 200 of statehood...
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Here’s Why Growing Currants Or Gooseberries In Maine Is Illegal

Growing fruit in Maine is already a challenge. Ever try to grow anything? Like anything at all? I'm trying to grow pumpkins this year, and it's going awfully. Like, super bad. My dog loves pumpkin, and I like to mix it with his food, so I thought this would be perfect. But instead, I have a raised bed full of weeds, and not one single pumpkin anywhere to be found.
Bar Harbor, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Two Emergency Water Rescues at Acadia Require Life Flight

Life Flight was called to Acadia National Park twice on Saturday for water-involved injuries. Park officials say the first incident happened at Sand Beach, when a visitor flagged down a lifeguard to assist an 18-year-old man in the ocean. Several bystanders assisted Park Rangers, including a trauma nurse. The teen was stabilized by loading him on a backboard before being evacuated from Sand Beach up to the parking lot where a Bar Harbor ambulance was waiting. The ambulance took the patient to a waiting Life Flight helicopter and he was flown to Bangor at approximately 3:30 p.m. Witnesses told Rangers that the man had been seen diving in shallow water just before he was hurt.
Maine StatePosted by
WDEA AM 1370

List of Free, Fun, Family Friendly Activities August 9-15 in Downeast Maine

I'm not sure where the summer has gone! It's the 2nd full week of August and gulp, preseason high school sports begin next Monday! Hopefully you are able to take advantage of the list of FREE, FUN and FAMILY FRIENDLY activities in Downeast Maine. Here's a list we have for events and activities taking place the week of August 9th- 15th If you have events that you wish to add, please email them to me at chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com.
Mount Desert, MEPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Mitts is Missing in Mount Desert

Have you seen Mitts? He is around 16 years old and is an indoor/outdoor cat. He went out on Friday August 6th and hasn't returned home. He lives at 562 Sound Drive in Mount Desert. He is black with long hair with 4 white paws and white on his chest and face.

