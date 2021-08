PBOC left the loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.85% in July. The inaction does not suggest that the current monetary policy is appropriate. Weakness in economic activities is expected to exacerbate in the second half of the year, thanks to the resurgence of the pandemic and the lingering consequences of the flood. Speculations of a rate cut have recently heightened, sending renminbi to lowest in 3 weeks against the US dollar.