Dearborn County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will continue this morning. Use extra caution if traveling this morning and remain alert for changing visibility.

