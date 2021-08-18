Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will continue this morning. Use extra caution if traveling this morning and remain alert for changing visibility.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0