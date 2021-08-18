Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Viral hack offers tips to win at Monopoly

By Audacy Staff
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever sat down for a "quick game of Monopoly?" The answer to that question is no. No one has!. Monopoly is that game that just seems to go on FOREVER! But if you find yourself "forced" to sit down and play, someone on reddit has the perfect strategy to win. Surprisingly it does not include having a hotel on Boardwalk.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Monopoly#Hotels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
Hobbies963xke.com

Is This the Best Possible “Monopoly” Strategy?

“Monopoly” is a board game that almost everyone knows . . . almost no one wants to play. And once started, almost never ends. But someone claims to have nailed down the perfect strategy to win . . . And no, it doesn’t involve having a hotel on Boardwalk. Here...
Gamblinglocaldvm.com

The best Monopoly game

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Monopoly is one of the most well-known and played board games around. This game has withstood the test of time, thanks to its countless updates and special editions throughout the years. If you’re a Monopoly mega-fan, you’ve likely wondered which version of the game is the best. Although every edition of Monopoly has its pros and cons, some stand out for their unique themes, rules and popularity.
Gardeninglampasasdispatchrecord.com

Tips offered for drying flowers

You can enjoy and share the beauty of your flower garden all year long. Pick and dry a few flowers to use in flower arrangements, craft projects or as gifts for friends and family. Pick the flowers when they are at peak bloom and blossoms are dry. Cut flowers for drying midday when they contain less moisture to reduce the dry time. Use a bypass pruner or garden scissors to cut the stems above a…
Gamblingtriad-city-beat.com

Tips for First-Time Online Casino Users

One thing that all of us are familiar with is that if you are doing anything the first time it can be quite scary and a couple of examples are your first time driving, first time flying on an airplane, first time swimming, and so forth. But lucky for you, this doesn’t have to be the case for online casinos. Online casinos have of course exploded in popularity in the last few recent years, and for a very good reason. This is mainly because technology has allowed online casinos to grow so much by becoming more available and convenient through your phone and also as a result of how secure it has become over the last few years. A good online casino, like the many that are reviewed by Casino Reviews, is regulated, licensed, and has several payment options as well as good reviews. With that being said, there are specific tips for first-time gamblers on online casinos, which we have listed below for you.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Video: Guests Evacuated from Disney’s Polynesian Resort

Guests were evacuated from Disney’s Polynesian Resort. Get the full story below. Located at Disney’s Polynesian Resort, ‘Ohana is one of the most popular restaurants on property. From the characters and location to the food and atmosphere, this restaurant books up quickly. ‘Ohana has been at the forefront of a...
Behind Viral Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Flight Attendant Shares Hacks to Get a First Class Upgrade in Viral TikTok

A flight attendant on TikTok shared with viewers two hacks that could get them flying first class completely free of charge. In a now-viral TikTok with over 500,000 views, user @cierra_mistt said she’s frequently asked how people can get free upgrades to first class. According to the original poster, there’s “a lot” of tricks, but the first she shares is pretty straight-forward: Be nice to your gate agent and flight attendants.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

SkyDrift Infinity Review (PS4)

SkyDrift Infinity Review: High-Flying Arcade Racing Never Felt So Good. When I was growing up in the early 90s, my dad and I didn’t share much in common. However, there was one area where we bonded: our love of arcade games. For a time, we’d sneak out on Friday nights to hit up the local bowling alley where we’d spend countless quarters blasting away T-800s in Terminator 2: The Arcade Game or heavily-armed crooks in Lucky & Wild. But if there was a game we couldn’t get enough of, though, it was Daytona USA. SEGA’s now-iconic 1994 racer became our religion for a Summer. And while I don’t remember winning many races against my old man, I loved every minute of it and credit the game with cementing my love for arcade racers. Now, I can’t get enough of ’em. From hits like Hydro Thunder to San Francisco Rush: 2049, I’m always down for some white knuckle arcade racing.
Travelcapecoddaily.com

AAA Offers COVID-19 Travel Tips

HYANNIS – Americans are continuing to travel in high numbers as the second half of the summer gets underway. AAA reports that their travel bookings are up at least 11% from pre-pandemic levels, with bookings being made for the fall and beyond into 2022. “We’re expecting that we’re going to see healthy travel continue… .
Raleigh, NCWNCT

BBB offers tips for back to school shopping

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 10, 2021) – With the academic year starting soon, Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) is offering tips for back-to-school shopping. “According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, parents and students are expected to spend more on supplies than ever before,” said Mallory Wojciechowski,...
Alton, ILTelegraph

RBGA program offers safe password tips

ALTON — The RiverBend Growth Association on Wednesday hosted an online session on hacking, specifically regarding passwords. The featured speaker, identified only as “Beth Z,” said that the most effective way to protect your password is to make it long — about 20 different characters. Avoid using personal information in passwords, she said, and consider using a password manager.
Technologycryptocoingossip.com

Poly Network To Offer $500,000 Bug Bounty After $600 Million Hack

Poly Network, a decentralized finance (DeFi) interoperability protocol that was hacked for over $600 million last week, has announced that it will launch a $500,000 bug bounty program to prevent such exploits from happening again. “In addition to the previous 500k proposal for MrWhiteHat, PolyNetwork officially announces a separate 500k...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Is the Exact Tool You Need to Re-Create That Viral TikTok French-Tip Nail Hack

The latest nail trend making the rounds on TikTok is one to create a perfect french manicure in minutes. It's both genius and incredibly easy to do at home, but there's one specific (but easy-to-find) tool you need to do it right: a silicone nail stamper. Nail stampers are typically used with stamping plates to imprint fun (and often complex) designs onto your fingertips with no hand-painting necessary.
Home & Gardenarcamax.com

Everyday Cheapskate: 11 'Cool' Summer Tips, Tricks and Hacks

Whatever summer adventures you have planned -- to the beach, pool, campground or even your own backyard -- these cool summer tips, tricks, hacks and DIYs will bring a smile to your face and, perhaps, even a sigh of relief. There's still plenty of time to get out there and do summer like a champ!

Comments / 0

Community Policy