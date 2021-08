The research firm predicts that the crypto market will triple with a 12.8% compound growth rate and be worth $4.94 billion by 2030. The crypto market will triple by 2030, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The study states that the crypto market will hit $4.94 billion by 2030, representing a projected annual compound growth rate of 12.8% in the next 9 years. Allied Market points out two factors as the main facilitators of the projected market growth. These include an increase in demand for international remittances and added transparency in global payments systems. To a lesser extent, however, Allied Market suggests that lack of individual awareness on crypto also drives crypto growth. The research company explains this by saying that untapped emerging economies offer some of the most lucrative opportunities for crypto growth.