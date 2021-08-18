Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Bug that could hurt Christmas tree industry found in West Michigan

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWVHo_0bV2TbKS00

An invasive bug that could threaten Michigan’s Christmas tree industry has been discovered in the western part of the state.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said Monday it had confirmed the presence of the balsam woolly adelgid near Rockford in Kent County.

A homeowner noticed several Fraser firs in their yard were declining and contacted an arborist, who spotted the infestation and alerted the state, the agency said.

It’s unclear how the bug reached Michigan or how long it’s been in the state.

“Human movement is one of the most common ways non-native species spread. When traveling, remember to leave firewood at home and buy it locally at your destination,” said Rob Miller, an invasive species prevention and specialist for MDARD.

The Balsam woolly adelgid has been on Michigan’s invasive species watch list for years. The sap-sucking insect damages trees, weakening or killing them over the course of many years. The balsam woolly adelgid favors true fir trees, including balsam, Fraser and concolor (white) fir.

“This invasive insect is a threat to the nearly 1.9 billion balsam fir trees in Michigan’s forests,” Miller said in a news release. “... As the third largest Christmas tree-growing state in the country, Michigan produces nearly 13.5 million fir trees each year."

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Kent County, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Government
City
Christmas, MI
Kent County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#West Michigan#Insect#Invasive Species#Mdard#Balsam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WSYM FOX 47

State of Michigan employees must mask up in their offices

State of Michigan employees must wear face masks, regardless of their vaccination status. The new policy, which went into effect Monday, applies to the 47,000 state employees who work in an office or indoor setting. Kurt Weiss, the public information officer in the State Budget Office explained that the move is an effort to protect state employees as COVID-19 cases rise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy