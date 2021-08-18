Cancel
Police: 5 Hurt When Drive-By Shooter Fires at Dice Game on Brooklyn Sidewalk

By NBC New York
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for a drive-by shooter who opened fire on a group of men during a dice game in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. Plastic cups marked bullets scattered on the 400 block of Mother Gaston Boulevard after police say a driver of a black four-door sedan pulled up and started shooting at the men on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. The victims, ages range from 21 to 29 years old, are all in stable condition, according to police.

