California State

Texas real estate developer, a reality TV star, sued for alleged sexual assault of 16-year-old girl in California

By Sean Emery
Mercury News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas real estate developer and reality TV personality accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl is now being sued by the teen, her attorneys announced Tuesday. The civil lawsuit filed Monday with a Texas court accuses William Hutchinson of sexually assaulting the now 17-year-old girl, and alleges that his development company, Dunhill Partners, and employees with a hotel he co-owns, the Virgin Hotels Dallas, enabled the abuse.

