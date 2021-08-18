Tropical Storm Grace Forecast To Strengthen Into A Hurricane By Wednesday Night

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heavy rainfall and gusty winds from Tropical Storm Grace are spreading across the Cayman Islands.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, the center of the storm was 40 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman.

Grace was moving toward the west near 16 mph.

A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace will continue to move near or over the Cayman Islands on Wednesday and approach the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico tonight or early Thursday.

Grace has sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts.

Grace is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday night, with some additional strengthening possible prior to the center reaching the Yucatan Peninsula.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Cayman Islands, the Yucatan Peninsula from north of Cancun to Campeche, and the Yucatan Peninsula from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southern coast Cuban province of Pinar del Rio, as well as Isla de la Juventud.

Out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Henri is moving west near 8 mph with 65-mph winds.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the center was about 160 miles south-southwest of Bermuda.

A gradual turn to the west-northwest and northwest by late Thursday is expected, followed by a turn to the northwest on Friday.

Little change in strength is forecast through Thursday. However, Henri could still become a hurricane by the weekend.