During the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown, we had at the very opening of the episode an incredible promo sent on stage by the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Summerslam challenger, John Cena. The two wasted no time and went straight to the point, also bringing up very personal things in the lives of the two, such as the relationship with John Cena's Nikki Bella, sadly shipwrecked a few years ago or the relationship between the former Shields, which according to Cena would have prompted Dean Ambrose to leave WWE to choose AEW instead.