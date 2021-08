The Green Bay Packers acquired cornerback Isaac Yiadom in a trade, and gave up former second-round pick Josh Jackson to get him. NFL teams are required to have their rosters cut to 85 players heading into week two of the preseason slate, and although the most common way to get rosters down to the league’s maximum number is waiving players, some teams choose to be creative and make some trades. The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants came together on an intriguing trade at the first roster cut deadline with the Giants sending 2018 third-round pick Isaac Yiadom to the Packers for 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson.