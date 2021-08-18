Giants’ Dave Gettleman stands by drafting Saquon Barkley — while peddling outdated myth — so will he overpay for long-term contract?

The New York Giants finally have Saquon Barkley back. At least, in a limited form. Barkley is finally on the field and participating in training camp after heading into it on the Active/PUP list, even if the strategy for the Giants has been to keep him from pushing himself too much too soon. Barkley had a limited workload because of that, but few will complain about that given Barkley’s long absence from any kind of full speed practice in pads.