Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Scattered showers with us through the middle of the week

By Daniel Phillips
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovswg_0bV2QqDU00

A little more moisture is pushing into Acadiana and that means a few more showers and storms compared to earlier in the work week.

These showers still won't be overly organized and will remain the typical summer type downpours that will likely get going around lunch time and continue popping up through the afternoon.

That rain is going to be the only thing we have helping out with the heat, which will still be sitting in the 90s and the heat index remains in the triple digits.

The extended shower activity will last one more day before the moisture starts to move out on Friday leaving behind some drier but hotter air across the area.

The hot, dry air will come courtesy of a ridge of high pressure that will set up in the northern Gulf making for some blistering temperatures but keeping tropical activity out of the area.

Tropics Update:

Speaking of the tropics there are still two named storms in the Atlantic Basin, but neither will have an impact on Acadiana.

Tropical Storm Grace will come the closest and will push through the southern Gulf of Mexico, but won't have any impact on the U.S.

Daniel Phillips

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Scattered showers, wet outlook, seasonal temps

With a heat dome to our south (90s with heat index readings 105) into central plains, storm systems typically fire on the northern edge of the heat ridge which generally runs through north and south dakota into Minnesota. Periods of showers and storms appear likely from Thursday through Saturday. None of the days look to be total washouts with the heaviest rainfall located just to our south. I;ve attached rainfall maps through the weekend from 3 of our models. Looks like anywhere from .40" to 1.5" That all depends on where exactly any T'storms develop. Either way, not a LOT of rainfall but every little bit will help. It looks like the "wetter than normal" pattern will continue through months end.
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Scattered storms to move through Wednesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain coverage increases Wednesday as temperatures stay in the low 90’s. More clouds and better rain coverage will keep temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s this afternoon. Showers and storms will become scattered throughout the afternoon and evening. Even as we head into the nighttime hours I expect isolated downpours to continue. A mostly cloudy sky along with temperatures in the low and middle 70’s are expected overnight.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC Chicago

Scattered Showers and Storms Possible Again Wednesday

After an evening of storms that down trees and caused power outages in several Chicago suburbs, another round of showers and storms is possible Wednesday. Isolated to scattered showers and storms, some of which could bring severe conditions, are expected during the late afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may produce gusty winds of up to 60 mph and heavy rain, though the risk of severe conditions remains lower.
EnvironmentNOLA.com

Tropical depression likely in Gulf of Mexico this weekend, hurricane forecasters say

A tropical system heading for the Gulf of Mexico has an 80% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday morning. It's too early to tell if the storm could be a threat to Louisiana, but some long-range forecasting models predict it will make landfall long the Gulf Coast. However, the long-range models often change, especially this far out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy