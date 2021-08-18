Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chatham County, GA

What will be on the ballot for Chatham County's municipal elections on Nov. 2?

Savannah Morning News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, there’s another election in less than three months. With the chaos of 2020’s summer primaries, followed by a November election that stretched into January with two Senate runoffs and controversy over certification of the presidential vote, it almost feels too soon. . But, ready or not, the municipal elections are coming, and with Georgia's new voting law, commonly known as Senate Bill 202, on the books, there are important changes to the state’s election system to navigate before then.

www.savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, GA
Garden City, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Port Wentworth, GA
City
Tybee Island, GA
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Bloomingdale, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Elections#Absentee Voting#Election Day#Legislature#Senate#Thunderbolt#District 1 And#District 3#Boe#State#Georgians#Republican#Office#Communications Manager#Voter Education#Sos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Related
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy