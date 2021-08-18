St. Thomas University’s GOP Chair Appears In Court On Sex Trafficking Charges

(Pensacola, FL) — A University of St. Thomas student will be transferred to Minnesota to answer to a charge of conspiracy to traffic minors for sex. Gisela Castro Medina appeared in a Pensacola, Florida court yesterday after she was arrested as a fugitive. The 19-year-old defendant is accused, along with Minnesota GOP activist Anton Tony Lazzaro, of recruiting and trafficking underage victims for sex. Lazzaro’s previous contributions to local and statewide Republicans have led to calls for the resignation of GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan.