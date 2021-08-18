Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pensacola, FL

St. Thomas University’s GOP Chair Appears In Court On Sex Trafficking Charges

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 7 days ago

(Pensacola, FL) — A University of St. Thomas student will be transferred to Minnesota to answer to a charge of conspiracy to traffic minors for sex. Gisela Castro Medina appeared in a Pensacola, Florida court yesterday after she was arrested as a fugitive. The 19-year-old defendant is accused, along with Minnesota GOP activist Anton Tony Lazzaro, of recruiting and trafficking underage victims for sex. Lazzaro’s previous contributions to local and statewide Republicans have led to calls for the resignation of GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan.

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Pensacola, FL
City
University, FL
Pensacola, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomas University#Sex Trafficking#Softball#St Thomas University#University Of St#Republicans#Keyc News 12#Ktoe News#Msu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Related
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy