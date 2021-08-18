Adidas Made a Ned Flanders Shoe (Yes, Ned from “The Simpsons”)

Ned Flanders is back, in shoe form. Adidas has just announced that their latest collaboration with The Simpsons will pay tribute to their iconic neighborino. Just in time for the 30th anniversary of the season 3 classic, "When Flanders Failed," the box art heavily reference's Ned's Leftorioum, his left-hand-themed shop introduced in that episode. Indeed, the shoes were announced Friday to coincide with International Left-Handers Day. The shoes themselves are built on Adida's McCarten template, adapted to replicate Flanders' signature look. Featuring olive and brown suede with a pink ankle lining, the shoes are bound to pair beautifully with a collared shirt and sweater, to say nothing of a mustache and glasses.
