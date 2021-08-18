MU freshman move-in starts Wednesday as student cases remain low

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Freshmen at the University of Missouri are preparing to move in to the dorms Wednesday and Thursday, and compared to this time last year, MU student COVID-19 cases have decreased significantly.

On Aug. 28, 2020 there were 228 student cases. According to the latest data from Monday, there were only 18 student cases.

However, the university still has COVID-19 precautions in place for move-in to keep students safe this year as the delta variant continues to spread.

There will be sanitizing stations around the buildings, and MU is also enforcing a mask policy requiring both the vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

The university is also requesting that staff, faculty and students voluntarily upload vaccination documents through secure systems. Vaccination events are being set up starting Friday for students or staff who are still looking to get the shot.

Last year as COVID-19 cases were higher in August, MU officials had more protocols in place for move-in, including more move-in dates and times to reduce the volume of students and families on campus at any given time, limiting the number of people who assisted students, and limiting elevators to one student and up to two helpers at a time.

Move-in continues Thursday for students.

