Students must wear masks in schools until Sept. 30 under existing executive order
" Gov. Ned Lamont announced that students and staff should wear masks in the classroom regardless of whether they've been vaccinated at least through Sept 30. The announcement was made Tuesday . Gov. Lamont's executive powers have been extended through Sept. 30. MORE: Stop the Spread | 11 things to consider if your school is requiring the use of masks There are several executive orders still in place including one that says masks must be worn in school buildings. The executive order applies to students K-12. It is not clear if Gov. Lamont will issue a mask mandate for schools for after Sept 30. Lamont says he should be making an announcement this week. "
