Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Students must wear masks in schools until Sept. 30 under existing executive order

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ltn2_0bV2P9kd00

" Gov. Ned Lamont announced that students and staff should wear masks in the classroom regardless of whether they've been vaccinated at least through Sept 30. The announcement was made Tuesday . Gov. Lamont's executive powers have been extended through Sept. 30. MORE: Stop the Spread | 11 things to consider if your school is requiring the use of masks There are several executive orders still in place including one that says masks must be worn in school buildings. The executive order applies to students K-12. It is not clear if Gov. Lamont will issue a mask mandate for schools for after Sept 30. Lamont says he should be making an announcement this week. "

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Orders#Executive Powers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthNews 12

Gov. Murphy: New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers

New Jersey is joining a small but growing list of places to require teachers and state workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations or undergo regular testing. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new mandate during a news conference Monday. He says that state employees and teachers of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or else get COVID-19 testing once or twice a week. He says that it is necessary to protect the state’s students.
Middletown, NYNews 12

Middletown withdraws idea to vote on school mask exceptions

The Middletown Board of Education has backed off on a plan to allow individual exceptions from the state’s school mask mandate. Board members were supposed to vote on a resolution during a Tuesday night meeting. But Patch.com reports that the board changed its mind after getting word that Gov. Phil Murphy would sue the district if it passed.
ProtestsPosted by
Indy100

Protestors threaten to track down school board members ... because they want kids to wear masks

Outraged protestors threatened doctors and school board members ... all because a Tennessee school board reinstated school mask rules.The Williamson County School board met on Tuesday evening to discuss the measure, where some anti-mask parents shared their concerns about masks with the board — some in favour, though most vehemently against. One parent, who identified as a former Marine, told the board: “Actions have consequences. If you vote for this, we will come for you, in a non-violent way,” according to CNN. “In the past, you dealt with sheep, now prepare yourself to deal with lions,” he added.Here’s the...
Protestsz1077fm.com

PROTESTORS AGAINST STUDENT MASKING DESCEND ON SCHOOL BOARD MEETING, MASKLESS PROTESTORS EJECTED

A group of more than 60 protestors descended on the Morongo Unified School District’s first in-person meeting of the 2021-2022 school year last night (August 10) to protest the district’s mandate ordering all returning students to wear masks when indoors at any district school site. However, when informed that masks were required to attend the board meeting, many protesters refused, prompting Sheriff’s Deputies to be called to monitor the event. With around half of protestors ejected for refusing to wear a mask, the remaining reluctantly-masked protesters voiced their opposition to the mandate, including Jamie Westmoreland and Amanda Roby.
Educationtennesseestar.com

Parents Launch Effort to Recall Mount Pleasant Public School Board Members Who Imposed Mask Mandates

Michigan voters upset with mask mandates and other school-board actions can organize recall efforts, as Mount Pleasant Public Schools parents are now doing. Three directors of that central-Michigan school district could be electorally removed owing to public backlash over a requirement that all students up to the age of 12 wear masks in school. Those targeted for recall are Courtney Stegman, Wiline Pangle, and School Board President Amy Bond. Should voters fail to recall them, they will serve their full terms which end in December 2024.
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Who has the power to say kids do or don’t have to wear masks in school – the governor or the school district? It’s not clear

Legal battles over masks in schools are being fought across the country, including in Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nevada and Texas. Rather than clarifying policy, these legal challenges have led to more confusion. As a new school year begins and COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across the country, the Centers...
Educationclick orlando

Brevard students go back to school as parents gear up for new mask policy fight

Brevard students returned to school Tuesday while their parents will be returning to the warpath over the district’s long-debated mask policy, News 6 partner Florida Today reported. School officials have billed this year, which begins Tuesday as a “return to normal” in many ways for students. With some limitations, field...
EducationMeridian Star

Teachers union calls on Reeves to mandate masks in schools

The state’s teachers union is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to mandate masks in schools in the fall. The Mississippi Association of Educators cited the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the state’s low vaccination rate and reports of children with the virus in the intensive care unit in a letter to Reeves on Monday.
EducationHerald Tribune

School boards, parents challenge DeSantis ban on mandatory school masks

Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mandatory school masks, challenged by several county school boards and revamped by his own administration, faces an early test Friday in a Leon County courtroom. Circuit Judge John Cooper has scheduled a hearing on a lawsuit brought by parents from a half-dozen Florida counties urging...
EducationTopeka Capital-Journal

Seaman students pre-kindergarten through sixth grade must wear masks, which are recommended for older students.

Students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth attending Seaman Unified School District 345 schools will be required to wear masks when classes start for the fall semester. Educators and staff members in those classrooms will follow the same mask protocols. Exceptions will be made for medical and behavioral reasons. Masks won't be required outdoors.
Frankfort, KY953wiki.com

Cameron files to test Beshear’s executive order on masks in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear’s powers to issue executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic were once again the subject of filings with the Kentucky Supreme Court on Wednesday, this time involving the school mask mandate he issued on Tuesday. “We are now in an alarming place,” Beshear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy