Mecklenburg County leaders expected to approve new mask mandate

Mecklenburg County leaders are expected to introduce a new mask mandate Wednesday afternoon, following the city of Charlotte's lead.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. to approve the new mandate. If approved, the mandate would take effect immediately throughout the city of Charlotte and in unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County.

Other towns within Mecklenburg County, including Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville, would have 10 days to comply with the mandate. Those towns could also choose to immediately comply with the mask mandate.

"The bottom line is we need people to get vaccinated and we need people to wear masks," said Gibbie Harris, health director of Mecklenburg County.

The latest COVID-19 data from Mecklenburg County showed a steep increase in hospitalizations. Health officials are optimistic the new mandate could help turn the tide.

"The reason for mandating is our numbers have risen high enough, fast enough, that we think it's necessary to get the community's attention with a mandate," Harris said.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced this week that she will issue a mandate for the city starting Wednesday, Aug. 18. The mandate applies to all people, regardless of age or vaccination status, in public indoor spaces.

"We did not consider a vaccine mandate because we are going to try to see whether or not we can manage this pandemic through the measures we have in place, which will be a mask mandate," County Manager Dena Diorio said.

The responsibility to enforce the mandate will fall on local businesses .

"If we don't get ahead of the virus, we're looking at potentially — we don't want this — but additional restrictions," Diorio said.

In the meantime, county officials are urging everyone to comply with the mask mandate and get vaccinated as soon as possible to stop the spread of COVID-19.