Election-Map Challenges to Test Fine Line Between Race, Politics

bloomberglaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCensus Bureau released in-depth data showing national population is more diverse. Lawmakers must toggle between racial, political gerrymander in likely future cases. State legislators’ redrawing of electoral maps after each Census to secure as many seats as possible for the party in power is almost as old as the U.S. itself.

news.bloomberglaw.com

Goshen, INGoshen News

ANOTHER OPINION: Voting push for sensible changes to voting law

The military is not the first defense of our democracy. Voting is. And that’s why a Democratic proposal to make sensible modifications to the Voting Rights Act should be approved by both parties. The bill, introduced by Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama, would essentially restore the ability of the Department...
Presidential ElectionPalm Beach Interactive

Draw the line for fair elections

Florida’s future, and yours, will be decided over the next few months. U.S. Census data released Aug. 12 set in motion the process by which Florida lawmakers will redraw political district lines for federal, state and local offices. For those who dwell outside the world of politics, that might not hold much interest. But it should.
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
KVCR NEWS

Politics and Elections

Mail Ballots Headed to Voters for Gubernatorial Recall Election. Vote by mail ballots for September’s gubernatorial recall election are headed to registered voters in Riverside and San Bernardino counties today, Monday, August 16. The Democratic presidential primary is over in South Carolina. This was the fourth contest of 2020. Here...
Virginia Statewfxrtv.com

Roanoke College poll examines Virginia governor’s race, political hot-topics ahead of November election

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – In a new poll from Roanoke College, Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) leads Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) in the battle for the governor’s mansion this November. According to the poll, McAuliffe holds an eight-point lead (46 percent) over Youngkin (38 percent) with 13 percent of those polled still being undecided – which indicates that this could still be any man’s race.
Presidential Electionbloomberglaw.com

Democrat Elections Lawyer Elias Leaves Perkins Coie, Starts Firm

Marc Elias led Biden response to post-election state challenges. Elias Law Group includes 13 other attorneys from Perkins Coie. Marc Elias, a voting rights lawyer who has represented the Democratic National Committee and lead Biden campaign efforts to combat legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election is leaving Perkins Coie to launch his own firm.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne Says Republicans, Democrats Frustrated After Intelligence Briefing On Afghanistan

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At least one North Texas representative in Congress warns the situation in Afghanistan will get worse before it gets better. Irving Republican Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne took part in an intelligence briefing Tuesday, August 24, which she says ended with members from both parties frustrated. President Biden’s claim the U.S. is on track to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan by the end of the month, had some members of Congress who were part of a classified briefing, call it unrealistic. ”It was a frustrating meeting,” said U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, 24th Congressional District. “I think what you saw actually was...
Atlanta, GAAlbany Herald

Supreme Court rules against election challenge in probate judge race

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court Tuesday rejected a challenge from an unsuccessful candidate for a probate court judgeship in Long County. Bobby Harrison Smith lost the election to Teresa Odum in June of last year by just nine votes — 1,372 to 1,363 — according to results certified by the Long County Board of Elections and Registration. A recount turned up a smattering of additional votes but the nine-vote margin remained.
Wisconsin StateEHEXTRA

Clearing the line between news and opinion

In the news industry today, there are a variety of ways reporters and journalists convey a story to readers, listeners and watchers. Each is chosen based on the story being told. Some of those stories are clearly facts of what had happened at an event and reaction to the meeting or event. Others are opinion-based and can be the opinion of the news organization.
Congress & Courtsomahadailyrecord.com

Democrats Face New Hurdles in Redistricting Legal Fight

The fight over redrawing political maps is just ramping up in state legislatures and nonpartisan commissions around the country. But both Republicans and Democrats already are planning for major showdowns in the courts. For months, Democrats and Republicans have been laying the groundwork for a complex, 50-state legal battle over...
Illinois StateHerald & Review

Illinois Democrats will redraw political maps using census

The new census data shows the U.S. is more diverse and multiracial than ever. However, the data collection done in 2020 has been the most challenging of any census year counting the population in the middle of a pandemic and in the middle of an embattled political year in the U.S. The data shows multiracial growth and a shrinking White population for the first time in the nation's history. Dr. Maria Ilcheva at Florida International University said, "We see that level that indicates the direction in which the country is going."According to the 2020 U.S. Census data, people of color represented 43 percent of the total U.S. population. That's up from 34 percent in 2010. The White, non-Hispanic population decreased by 8.6 percent.The Hispanic-Latino population the largest minority in the country grew to more than 62 million people in 2020, which is a growth of 23 percent. Still, there's reason to believe that some in these communities went undercounted. "The numbers are not reported in their totality," said Nora Sandigo, founder of the Nora Sandigo Children Foundation."They are as accurate as they can be considering the circumstances," Ilcheva said.Ilcheva says that although the data collection in 2020 was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and a chaotic election year, the census did a good job on collecting data. "Over a third of the households had to be counted throughout other ways," Ilcheva said. "Through census enumerators, through door to door canvassers, in the middle of a pandemic that was a hard challenge to meet."Sandigo said, "They are not really accurate, because the community we are underreported, especially the immigrant community."She has been fighting for the rights of the undocumented community in the country for over 30 years. She says most undocumented families did not fill out their census forms. Dania Palma, who lives in Miami, didn't fill hers out. The Honduran native says she was afraid to because she doesn't have a green card she was scared. Ilcheva ran a model for Newsy. She found that if the growth in the Hispanic community remains like the last decade, we can expect it will be the majority of the U.S. population by the mid 2090's. "Hispanics are also multiracial," Ilcheva said. "They may be White, they may be Black, they may be a mix of races." For South Florida for example, it's not just about the Cuban community anymore.Ilcheva said, "We also have growing Venezuelan, Honduran, Ecuadorian, other Latin communities like Brazilians."In fact, Ilcheva said Brazilians are an example of communities that were less likely to fill out their census forms because of language barriers. One Brazilian who is living in Las Vegas, Dandara Oliveira, said she did not fill hers out either. She said she didn't have information about it, she had spent little time in the U.S. and she didn't know English yet.The new U.S. Census numbers will also play a role in the redistricting process. But according to Ilcheva, the Hispanic community increase won't make a huge difference on future elections. "Even though they are the largest minority block, I still think they don't have the voting power that the Black African community has," she said.Based on the 2020 numbers, Texas will gain two seats while states like Florida, Montana and North Carolina will gain one seat each. California, Illinois, Michigan and New York will lose one seat each. According to the 2020 census, in Florida nine percent of the population identified themselves as multiracial. That's a 55 percent increase over 2010.
Illinois Statestar967.net

Illinois Republicans Challenge New Political Map

Illinois Republicans say the Census numbers show the state’s new political map is wrong. Republican lawmakers yesterday said the map is constitutionally incorrect because Democrats drew it before they had the actual Census numbers that show where people live. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin says the maps are ‘unlawful and unusable.’ Republicans want the maps redrawn. Democrats say they have questions about the Census itself and may challenge the count that shows Illinois lost people as a whole.
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

California Politics: The Newsom recall election is underway

Twenty-two million ballots. Forty-six candidates. Two questions for voters. One career-defining moment for Gov. Gavin Newsom. Everything that’s happened so far in California’s historic recall election has been prologue. Now is when the campaign really begins, as Newsom’s opponents and supporters launch statewide get-out-the-vote efforts and elections officials mail ballots to every registered voter in the state.
Visalia, CAthesungazette.com

Visalia sets timetable for redrawing political lines

VISALIA – Redistricting based on the decennial census is not something which should be rushed, but this year most public agencies won’t have a choice. At its July 19 meeting, the Visalia City Council held a work session on the process to redraw the boundaries of city political districts based on population changes reported in the 2020 U.S. Census.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."

