Delray Beach, FL

POLICE: West Delray Woman Motorcycled With Crack Pipe

By STAFF REPORT
 7 days ago

She Lives In Gated Community, But Is Now Behind Bars.

Colby Skurnik, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman who lives in the gated community of Dakota in West Delray Beach is now living in the Palm Beach County Jail after she was arrested while operating a motorcycle without a license, but with a crack pipe.

Colby Skurnik of the 1100 block of Green River Court in West Delray Beach, according to police, was stopped in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue on Saturday when a Delray Beach Police Officer saw her on a motorcycle without a helmet or eye protection.

The officer, according to the report, immediately learned that Skurnik did not have a license to operate a motorcycle. She placed under arrest for that offense.

But then, according to the report, “Officers asked Skurnik if she had anything on her person. Skurnik advised that she Had a stem (which is street terminology for Crack Pipe) in her front left pocket. (A female officer) responded to the scene to search Skurnik and located the crack pipe in her front right pocket. The officer placed the wallet on the hood of the marked patrol vehicle. (Officers) searched the wallet and located (19 Suboxone) in her wallet.”

According to police, the crack pipe also tested positive for cocaine.

Skurnik was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 6:54 Saturday evening and remains held on $1000 bond. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drivers license for the operation of a motorcycle.

