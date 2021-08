Ask any non-essential business owner "how's business been?" and more than likely you'll get an earful about how hard it has been during the COVID-19 pandemic to do business thanks to the economic shutdown, product and employee shortages, and many people just fearful of going to any public place that they don't have to in an attempt to keep themselves coronavirus free. Despite all the challenges of being a business owner, especially a SMALL business owner, we are seeing some new shops opening in Oneonta. These are the kind of people who are determined to fulfill their dreams of owning a prospering business, despite all the challenges that are happening during this tough time and we applaud that spirit that is keeping our community alive!