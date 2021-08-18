Cancel
Watch Courtney Barnett Perform “Rae Street” on Fallon

 7 days ago
Courtney Barnett was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch her perform “Rae Street” below. “Rae Street” appears on Barnett’s new album Things Take Time, Take Time. The album arrives November 12 (via Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists). It also features the recently shared single “Before You Gotta Go.” Things Take Time, Take Time is the follow-up to 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel.

