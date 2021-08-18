Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Cambodian labor union leader convicted over border comments

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A prominent Cambodian labor union leader has been sentenced to two years in prison for inciting social unrest with sensitive comments about the country’s border. Rong Chhun was arrested last year after he spoke to U.S. government-supported Radio Free Asia about farmers in eastern Cambodia who complained their land was being infringed upon by Vietnam. The government said he spread false information, and the Joint Boundary Commission of Cambodia and Vietnam rejected the allegations of any violation of Cambodian territory. His lawyer told The Associated Press he was disappointed with the decision. Major labor unions in Cambodia have historically aligned themselves with the opposition to longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hun Sen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambodian#Labor Unions#Social Unrest#Ap#Radio Free Asia#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
Related
Labor Issuesrock947.com

GM workers in Mexico vote to scrap union contract – labor ministry

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Unionized workers at a General Motors pickup plant in the Mexican city of Silao have voted to reject their collective contract, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday. Of 5,876 people who cast ballots in the Tuesday-Wednesday vote carried out under the rules of the new United...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Afghans continue protest outside UNHRC office in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Hundreds of Afghans protested outside United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) office here on Wednesday, demanding refugee cards. The Afghan refugees have been demonstrating in front of the UNHRC office for the past three days. They were sloganeering against the non-issuance of refugee cards...
U.S. Politicswcn247.com

Mexico undecided on reinstating "remain in Mexico" policy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department is not saying whether the government will allow the U.S. to reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy of sending asylum seekers back across the border to wait for hearings on asylum claims. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block a lower court ruling ordering the administration of President Joe Biden to reinstate the Trump-era policy of forcing people to wait in Mexico. Roberto Velasco is the Mexican government’s director for North American affairs. Velasco said the court ruling is not binding on Mexico. He said Mexico will start “technical discussions” with U.S. officials to evaluate what should be done.
PoliticsKEYT

51 evacuees from Afghanistan arrive in Uganda at US request

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s government says 51 people evacuated from Afghanistan have arrived in the East African country at the request of the United States. Authorities said in a statement that the group was transported to Uganda on a chartered flight and arrived early Wednesday. They say the evacuees included men, women and children but provided no further details. Ugandan officials said last week that the country would shelter up to 2,000 people fleeing the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Some activists and opponents of President Yoweri Museveni say the U.S. arrangement with Uganda is problematic because it appears blind to allegations of rights abuses and bad governance in a country that’s never had a peaceful transfer of power.
New York City, NYriverdalepress.com

I resigned the union over Israel

(re: “CUNY union sides against Israel,” July 29) I am among those who have resigned from our union, the Professional Staff Congress, in response to its June 10 resolution. My parents were survivors of Auschwitz, so I know anti-Semitism when I see it. PSC has crossed that line with its characterization of Israel as a “settler/colonialist” country.
AdvocacyKeene Sentinel

Union correct to comment on human rights, by James G. Smart

After publishing Elayne Clift’s excellent piece on human rights (“Just what do we mean by ‘human rights’?,” Aug. 7-8), one wonders why in the world The Sentinel three days later published an editorial from the Los Angeles Times countering the whole thrust of Clift’s statement. Clift quoted Eleanor Roosevelt saying...
Public HealthKEYT

Indonesia Cabinet minister gets 12 years in COVID-19 graft

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-graft court has sentenced a former Cabinet minister to 12 years in prison for bribery related to the distribution of coronavirus aid. Juliari Peter Batubara was arrested in December a day after an anticorruption commission foiled an attempt to hand over seven suitcases and backpacks containing $1.3 million in cash to ministry officials. The case drew a public outcry as Indonesia struggles to combat corruption and tackle the profound health and economic impact of the coronavirus. The court says Batubara accepted the bribes through subordinates in charge of procuring goods for the government’s social aid program. It says the suppliers were asked to set aside 70 cents for each food package distributed to the poor for Batubara’s benefit.
WorldTrumann Democrat

Haiti police commit more units to protecting earthquake aid

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's National Police announced Monday that it had deployed additional units south of the capital to protect aid shipments being taken to the country's earthquake-damaged southwestern peninsula. The announcement came one day after a powerful gang leader in that area said in a social media...
Middle EastDerrick

Rights group: Israeli strikes on Gaza apparently broke law

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli airstrikes that demolished four high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip during the war in May apparently violated international laws of war, a leading international human rights group said Monday, calling on the Israeli military to produce evidence justifying the attacks. Human Rights Watch noted that although...
InstagramAntelope Valley Press

Anthony Scotto, former union leader, 87 is dead

Anthony Scotto, a former leader of the longshoremen’s union whose polished manners and soft-spoken approach made him seem out of place in the turbulent, often-corrupt world of the waterfront until he himself went to prison for labor racketeering, has died. He was 87. His death was announced Sunday on Instagram...
ImmigrationLynchburg News and Advance

Supreme Court rejects Biden administration plea to block reinstatement of Remain in Mexico policy for asylum seekers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court rejects Biden administration plea to block reinstatement of Remain in Mexico policy for asylum seekers. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations — Watch Now: Related Video. Get Government & Politics...
Energy IndustryPosted by
IBTimes

Indonesia Seizes Tanker Wanted Over Cambodian Oil Heist

Indonesia's navy said Wednesday it has seized a tanker and its crew who were wanted on charges of stealing nearly 300,000 barrels of crude oil from Cambodia's reserves. The Bahamian-flagged MT Strovolos was picked up on July 27 off the coast of Sumatra, they said, days after Phnom Penh issued a red notice on Interpol to seize the ship over claims it stole the kingdom's crude.

Comments / 0

Community Policy