Superhero-Themed Home Appliances
The MODENA x Marvel series is a range of appliances for the home that will provide avid superhero fans with a way to incorporate a touch of their fandom into the aesthetic of their space. The collection features a refrigerator, a water heater, a vacuum cleaner and a water dispenser that are all covered with imagery of three iconic superheroes including Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widow. This initial launch starts off the collaboration with Marvel and will be further expanded in the future with additional characters like Black Panther, Hulk and Thor.www.trendhunter.com
