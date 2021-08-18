Superhero-Themed Home Appliances

Atlantic Inc. announced the launch of its new furniture brand, Loft & Love. This exciting new furniture line has been designed by Millennials for Millennials. The pieces are made for small spaces and are made to fit into any living space. The first collection to launch under Loft & Love is the CODA collection. The CODA collection pays homage to the clean and simple lines of the 50s and 60s mid-century modern aesthetic. The collection will feature an end table, a coffee table, and TV stand, a bar cabinet, and a desk. All are completed with a natural wood finish that is sure to match any interior space.