British Comedian Sean Lock, ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ Captain, Dies at 58

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
Award-winning comedian Sean Lock has died from cancer, his agents confirmed on Wednesday. He was 58 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family,” reads a statement from Lock’s agency, Off The Kerb Productions. “Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

In recent years, Lock was best known for leading a team on U.K. broadcaster Channel 4’s comedy show “8 Out of 10 Cats,” hosted by Jimmy Carr. He also appeared on shows including “Have I Got News For You” and the Stephen Fry-hosted “QI,” and co-hosted “The Big Fat Quiz of the Year” alongside James Corden.

In 2000 he won an award for best live comic at the British Comedy Awards.

According to a BBC report, Lock had previously battled skin cancer, which he blamed on his brief former career working on building sites, during which he spent much time in the sun.

British comedians on Wednesday paid tribute to Lock, whose long-spanning career saw him work alongside comics including David Baddiel, Bill Bailey and Lee Mack.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock,” Bailey wrote on Twitter. “He was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family.”

“Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock,” Ricky Gervais tweeted. “One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man.”

Channel 4 also released a statement: “Incredibly sad to learn of the loss of one of our great comedians, Sean Lock. A much loved part of the C4 family he’s played a huge role on the channel for over 2 decades, and we’ll miss him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Variety

Variety

