Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Can You Retire a Millionaire With an IRA Alone?

By Maurie Backman
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Key Points

  • Some savers aren't able to save for retirement in a 401(k).
  • If your only choice is an IRA, here's how to make the most of it.

Workers with access to a 401(k) plan get to reap a number of important benefits. First, 401(k) plans often come with employer matches. Workers who contribute to those plans commonly get free money that can help them grow their balances substantially.

Secondly, 401(k) plans come with generous annual contribution limits. Currently, those sit at $19,500 for workers under 50, and $26,000 for those 50 and over.

In fact, if you save diligently from a young age, it's more than possible to retire a millionaire with the money you save in a 401(k). But can an IRA offer the same option? Or are you doomed to retire with less if you're limited to an IRA?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFPpQ_0bV2MpBv00
Image source: Getty Images.

Don't write off your IRA

It's true that IRAs don't come with company matches like 401(k)s (at least not traditional or Roth IRAs), so the money you put into your account will all have to come out of your own earnings. Additionally, IRAs have much lower contribution limits than 401(k)s. Right now, they max out at $6,000 for workers under 50 and $7,000 for those 50 and over.

Based on that, you might assume that it's impossible to retire a millionaire if the only savings plan you have access to is an IRA. But you'd be wrong.

It's possible to retire a millionaire with an IRA if you do the following things:

  • Fund your savings consistently from a young age
  • Invest your savings aggressively so your IRA generates solid returns

Now, let's say you start funding your IRA at age 25 and so do until age 65. Let's also assume that today's maximum contribution limits remain in place during that time, and so those are the limits you stick to.

If you max out your IRA at $6,000 for 25 years, and then at $7,000 for another 15 years, you'll end up with $1.58 million. However, that total also assumes that you manage to squeeze an 8% average annual return out of your IRA.

To be clear, that's more than doable with stocks. In fact, 8% is a bit below the stock market's average annual return. But you can't expect to score an 8% average yearly return with an IRA that's mostly loaded with bonds. And so if you want a shot at retiring a millionaire with an IRA, you'll need to be prepared to invest aggressively.

In fact, one benefit of saving in an IRA versus a 401(k) is that you'll have an opportunity to select individual stocks in your account. With a 401(k), you'll be limited to different funds that can be quite rewarding in their own right, but give you less control over your retirement portfolio.

Also, some of the mutual funds you'll find in today's 401(k)s charge high fees that can eat away at savers' returns. With an IRA, you'll generally have more options for lower-cost investments.

The bottom line on IRAs

IRAs are an extremely useful retirement savings tool, and if you manage yours the right way, you could end up a millionaire by the time your senior years roll around. And so if you don't have access to a 401(k) plan, don't sweat it. Instead, come up with a strategy so you can make the most of your IRA and use it to accumulate a lot of wealth.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roth Ira#Retirement Savings#Iras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Personal FinanceThrive Global

How to Start Preparing for Retirement in Your 20s

When it comes to saving, the general rule is the earlier the better. The first time that young adults are often able to begin saving is in their early 20s, as they finish college and begin their first jobs. Many young adults, however, don’t understand the benefits of early investments in retirement savings. Those who do understand the benefits frequently don’t know where to start. Here are a few tips on how to start preparing for retirement early.
Personal Financebctv.org

Retirement and taxes: Understanding IRAs

Individual Retirement Arrangements, or IRAs, provide tax incentives for people to make investments that can provide financial security for their retirement. These accounts can be set up with a bank or other financial institution, a life insurance company, mutual fund or stockbroker. Here’s basic overview to help people better understand...
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

How Much Should I Save for Retirement?

There are a few common ways to estimate how much money you’ll need to retire — for example, some financial advisors recommend saving 25 times your expected annual retirement expenses. Accurately forecasting your expected expenses after retirement is an important element of the planning process. While Social Security and pension payments can help complement your retirement savings, it’s crucial to save up enough to ensure you can exit the workforce and enjoy your golden years.
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy REITs in Your Roth IRA?

On a recent episode of our Industry Focus show, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, a Certified Financial Planner, answered a listener question: Are Roth IRAs the best place to hold real estate investment trusts, or REITs? In this video clip from the show's August 16 Fool Live recording, hear what Matt and host Jason Moser had to say.
Personal FinanceCNBC

Here's how much money you should be investing in your 401(k)

When we talk about personal finance, numerical guidelines traditionally tend to shape our money habits. We often hear about having three to six month's worth of living expenses in an emergency fund, or abiding by the 50/30/20 budget rule (spending 50% of our take-home pay on needs, 30% on wants and 20% on debt repayment and savings).
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Reasons Not to Max Out Your 401(k) in 2021

Most of us would agree that contributing as much as possible to your retirement accounts is a good idea. But you may not be in a position to devote the maximum amount to your 401(k) -- $19,500 in 2021 ($26,000 if you're over 50) -- and may be faced with more difficult trade-offs.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Ways to Manage a Beneficiary IRA

Inheriting an IRA is bittersweet. In the midst of grief, you suddenly have to bear the weight of new financial responsibility. It's important to have a firm grasp over how these accounts work as well as what you have to do to manage your inheritance as a beneficiary IRA owner.
EconomyReal Simple

Can I Afford to Retire Now?

Answering this question with certainty can be daunting. Here are some questions and calculations to help you figure out whether you're financially ready for retirement. Deciding whether you're financially ready for retirement is an intimidating and complex consideration. How is one to calculate just how much money is enough? Or gauge precisely whether you can truly afford to say goodbye to the daily grind?
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

Smart money podcast: Job scams and maxing out a Roth IRA

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. This week’s episode starts with a discussion about job scams, including how to spot them and how to avoid them. Then we pivot to this week’s question from Stephen, who asks:. “I have a question about maxing...
Income TaxTime

IRAs Are Crucial to Retirement Planning. Here’s How to Get Started

Financial experts love IRAs. They are easy to open and are an important part of your overall financial wellness. An IRA is an individual retirement account that helps supercharge your retirement savings. You can use it to build a diversified, broad portfolio that’s perfect for new investors. IRAs also shield...
Personal FinancePosted by
MarketRealist

Tax Consequences When You Rollover a 401(k) to an IRA

After leaving an employer, it’s a good idea to roll over your 401(k) into an IRA, but make sure that you pick the right IRA or there could be tax consequences. Many employers offer 401(k) retirement plans for their employees. With the 401(k), funds are taken from your paycheck before taxes are calculated and put in a separate retirement fund. This reduces your taxable income, so you pay fewer taxes each paycheck than you would if the money was still there.
Personal FinanceTime

How to Open an IRA and Save For Retirement

IRAs exist for one reason: to shield you from taxes while you invest for retirement. There are four types of IRAs, which stands for Individual Retirement Arrangement, though most people know them as individual retirement accounts. Two of them, a Roth IRA and a traditional IRA, are the ones you’re most likely to use. IRAs can be opened by nearly anyone, and you can use them to put your money into a wide range of investments.
Income TaxCNBC

Even if you aren’t working, you may be able to open an IRA. Here’s how

If you are not working and married, you may be leaving tax-deductible money on the table — money that could go towards your retirement savings. While you typically need to have income to open an individual retirement account, there is an exception for married spouses who file their taxes jointly. It's known as a spousal IRA, but it is simply a traditional or Roth IRA in the non-working spouse's name into which both partners can make contributions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy